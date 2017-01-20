The Crucial Thing Leavers Missed When They Voted For Brexit

20 January 2017, 12:10

James O'Brien On The Crucial Information Missed

James O'Brien pointed out that everything Leavers needed to "take back control" already existed.

The Crucial Information Leavers Missed When They Voted For Brexit

James O'Brien: 'Leavers should have known everything they needed to "take back control" already existed'.

01:45

During his show today the LBC presenter pointed out that many Leave supporters championed Brexit because they wanted to "take back control".

But O'Brien added that the ability to do just that was available under EU law already.

He pointed out that the UK has the right to remove immigrants after three months if they don't fulfil work, study or healthcare criteria. 

James continued: "Why didn't you know this? Don't get cross with me. I know you will...I told you a hundred times."

He went on: "Why do you think you didn't know? Now you do know. All along the home secretary, what's her name? Where's she gone now? Faded into obscurity. Theresa something. 

"All along as home secretary she had the power to impose three-pronged criteria. Work, study, assets. You don't have them, you don't stay. And if she wanted to, health insurance as well. 

"This is the biggest one ever isn't it?"

