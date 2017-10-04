This Is An Eye-Opening Insight Into What It's Like Being A Nurse in The NHS

4 October 2017, 13:14

This is the eye-opening account of what it's like to be working as a nurse nowadays - where 40% of the posts are unfilled.

Sue has been a nurse for 40 years and told James O'Brien she has seven layers of management above her that she has no idea what they do.

And yet she has worked under a 1% pay cap for the last seven years.

In a call that would make anyone think twice about going into nursing, she said: "I have seven layers of management above me.

James O'Brien in the LBC studio
James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

"I have asked them to explain their job description to me, saying 'Tell me how your job relates to patient contact and patient care' and nobody seems to be able to tell me this.

"We're running at 40% vacancies in our Trust of nurses and clinicians."

When James asks how they keep the ship afloat, she responded: "We don't. Any minute now, it's going to sink."

Watch the video at the top of the page.

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien

James O’Brien Stars In Global’s Make Some Noise Spoof Charity Video
Theresa May admitted she shed a tear to Nick Ferrari

Theresa May Admits She Cried Over The Grenfell Tragedy

Maajid Nawaz was shocked by what Yoshi told him

Maajid Nawaz's Powerful Response To Jewish Woman Considering Fleeing The UK
Nick Ferrari received this call from an angry RyanAir pilot

Furious Ryanair Pilot Calls LBC To Reveal All About Working Conditions

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

James O'Brien Karen Call

Heartbreaking Call From "Scared" German Woman

James O'Brien screaming

The Leave Voter That Left James O'Brien Screaming In Frustration
Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Chris told Maajid that the Bible was "science"

Christian Caller Tries To Use The Bible To Convince Maajid Abortion Is Wrong

2 days ago

Matt Frei asked the Conservative MP if he thought Theresa and Boris were playing good cop, bad cop.

Irritated John Redwood: Boris Johnson's Media Insubordination Is "Extremely Helpful"

4 days ago

Theresa May, Shelagh Fogarty, Amber Rudd

Amber Rudd On Theresa May’s Cough: It Could Happen To Any Of Us

1 hour ago