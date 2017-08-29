This Story From James O'Brien About Theresa May Speaks Volumes

29 August 2017, 11:20

James O'Brien was left baffled by Theresa May's decision to ignore the true number of foreign students staying in Britain.

Last week, it was revealed that border checks found that 97% of international students left the country after finishing their studies.

That went against the previous idea that tens of thousands remained in the country illegally and casts serious doubt on the reliability of the official immigration statistics.

And during her time as Home Secretary, Theresa May was aware of these figures, but sat on the report.

James O'Brien discussed Theresa May's decision to ignore real student migration figures
James O'Brien discussed Theresa May's decision to ignore real student migration figures. Picture: LBC / PA

Speaking on his LBC show, James said: "That idea that the real figure of students who stay after completing their studies was about 4% of the published figures and that Theresa May was in possession of Home Office documents detailing this and yet continued to make policy according to the false figure.

You look back fondly on the days when that would have been a resignation issue for a Home Secretary, don't you?

"Do you actually have the documentation in front of you that says this figure of one hundred thousand or whatever it is is just not true. We've counted, it's about 4% of that figure. 4% of the official figure. What policies are you going to do. "Oh we are going to carry on making policies for the false figure because that's what the Daily Mail wants us to do.'

"All of these things sort of coalescing to create a really strange situation in which nobody has been effectively saying 'Maybe, maybe we could maybe we could all change our mind'. Is that what the Labour Party is offering?"

Latest on LBC

Jeremy Corbyn, EU flag, James O'Brien

Remorseful Leave Voter Says She’ll Back Labour In A Bid To Stop Brexit
Kevin Maguire laid into people STILL hunting despite the ban

Kevin Maguire Lays Into 'Bloodthirsty' People Still Hunting On National Trust Land
Shelagh had little time for Tom's claim people "should stick to their own group"

Remarkable Moment Shelagh Receives Call From A White Nationalist
Al Gore, speaking to James O'Brien on LBC

Al Gore Slams BBC For "Engaging In Climate Change Denial"

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien Snap Election

James O'Brien's Thought Provoking Take On Snap Election

James O'Brien Waving Hands

Furious Trump Fan Flounders When Asked To Name Just One Media "Lie"
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

James O'Brien Karen Call

Heartbreaking Call From "Scared" German Woman

James O'Brien screaming

The Leave Voter That Left James O'Brien Screaming In Frustration
Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Photo released by the official Facebook page of the Syrian Presidency

Maajid Asks 'Is It Time To Accept Defeat In Syria'... Even For Him?

2 days ago

Matt Frei spoke to an Australian tourist about her terrifying experience

Tourist Caught Up In Barcelona Attack Shares Advice About What To Do If Terror Strikes

10 days ago

Shelagh Fogaty Martyn Hett

The Determination Of Manchester Bomb Victim Martyn Hett’s Sister Is Inspiring

4 days ago