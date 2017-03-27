This Uber Story Made James O'Brien "Sick To His Stomach"

27 March 2017, 12:19

The Osborne Uber Story That Made James O'Brien 'Sick To His Stomach'

02:28

George Osborne's email to Boris Johnson over Uber made James O'Brien "sick to his stomach". And either you'll feel the same, or you're on the payroll.

The former Chancellor wrote an email to Boris Johnson, asking him to ease off restrictions which made it harder for Uber to operate.

He said: "The moment George Osborne heard rumours that Boris Johnson was considering rules which would make life harder for his close friend Rachel Whetstone, he sent an angry text message to the London Mayor."

Saying that he was about to read the Daily Mail article word-for-word, he added: "If you find my politics problematic in the past, just have a listen to this.

"Anybody who doesn't feel sick to their stomach about these words has got something wrong with them. Or they're on the payroll."

Listen to his remarkable monologue above.

