This Unbelievable Story From The Death Of Stalin Is Actually True

17 October 2017, 16:28

In fact, real life events were toned down to make them more believable for the big screen.

The Death of Stalin is a recently released feature film directed by Armando Iannucci, creator of The Thick of It, Veep and Alan Partridge.

James O'Brien spoke to the satirist about his latest release and how recent political events were beginning to resemble satire themselves.

Iannucci said that a lot of the script was based in reality "but some of the events were so absurd that [he] thought if they were included no one would believe them."

"It opens with a concert, Mozart's piano concerto and it's playing out live on Radio Moscow. Towards the end the guy in charge of Radio Moscow gets a call from Stalin and he says 'I'm enjoying the concert, I'd love a recording, I'll send someone round to pick it up.'

"He puts the phone down, turns to the engineer and says 'are we recording this?' 'No, it's going out live.'

"He calls everyone back in, they think they're under arrest. 'We're going to do it again, we're going to do it again for Stalin.'

"At which point the conductor collapses in fear and knocks himself unconscious. They then have to scour Moscow for another conductor.

"In reality the conductor they brought in was drunk, number two, was drunk, so they had to get a third conductor in.

"But I kept that out because I thought no one would believe it."

Watch the full clip above.

Latest on LBC

Armando Iannucci spoke to James O'Brien

The Thick Of It Creator: Theresa May's Speech Would Have Been Too Unbelievable For The Show
The LBC presenter said he finally understood Mr Corbyn's popularity

James O'Brien Absolutely Nails The Reason For Jeremy Corbyn's Popularity
A frustrated James O'Brien had a heated discussion with a Brexiteer this morning

Brexiteer To James: "We Need To Start Spending Money On Whatever We Intend To"
James O'Brien hilariously destroyed John Redwood's claim

James O'Brien's Stylish Demolition Of John Redwood's Latest Brexit Tweet

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

James O'Brien Karen Call

Heartbreaking Call From "Scared" German Woman

James O'Brien screaming

The Leave Voter That Left James O'Brien Screaming In Frustration
Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

James Corden at the amfAR Gala

Maajid Dismantles James Corden's "Morally Repugnant" Harvey Weinstein Jokes

2 days ago

Matt Frei spoke to Juliet

"Women Are More Concerned With The Kardashians Than Being A CEO"

3 days ago

Camila Batmanghelidjh

Ex-Kids Company Volunteer Calls LBC To Confront Camila Batmanghelidjh

3 hours ago