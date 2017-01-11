Why Have We Turned On People With Fertilty Issues, Asks James

James O'Brien was left frustrated as NHS Trusts turned against people with fertility issues.

NHS Trusts in Richmond and Croydon are considering rejecting non-emergency treatment for obese people and smokers in a bid to save money.

But James was disappointed that we live in a country that turning on people who can't have a child.

Speaking on his LBC show, he said: "If you can be turned against single mothers and you can be turned against the unemployed and we can be persuaded that all brown people are awful, all Muslims are terrorists, all Mexicans are rapists, all immigrants are swinging the lead...

"I would have said to you a year ago that we didn't live in a country where a significant swathe could be persuaded to turn on people with fertility issues. Fertility issues.

"But now I think I live in a country where, with the full force of the tabloid press and the chomping hate preachers and demagogues achieving a prominence that has never really been afforded to them before, I think we could easily, as a people, as a nation, we could easily be turned on each other, couldn't we?

"What's next? 'People with fertility issues.' What? 'Yeah people with fertility issues. Why are we spending money on them? Having a child's not a God given right.' Do you have any fertility issues yourself? 'Well no, of course not.' Do you have any love or compassion or knowledge of people who've been through this, this nightmare, this hell? 'Well, of course I don't, but I know exactly what it's like to be them and they don't deserve any money off the NHS.'"