Will May Be "Terrorist Sympathiser" After Link With DUP, Asks James

9 June 2017, 11:56

If Jeremy Corbyn is a "terrorist sympathiser", then what will Theresa May be when she joins with the DUP, asks James O'Brien.

Will Theresa May Be A 'Terrorist Sympathiser' When She Joins With DUP, Asks James

Will Theresa May Be A 'Terrorist Sympathiser' When She Joins With DUP, Asks James

00:01:36

The Daily Mail had labelled Jeremy Corbyn a "terrorist sympathiser" due to his links with Sinn Fein during The Troubles in the 1980s.

And after Theresa May announced she would attempt to form a minority government with the help of the DUP, James wondered if they would get the same treatment Corbyn did.

Speaking on his LBC show, James said: "If there is an ounce, an iota, the vaguest scintilla of integrity in that office over there on Derry Street in Kensington then these DUP MPs are about to get a hauled over the coals in a way that you can't even begin to imagine.

James O'Brien angry
James O'Brien angry

"Because if Jeremy Corbyn is a terrorist sympathiser, what the hell do you call a political party that was endorsed by the Ulster Defence Association, the Red Hand Commando.

"Publicly and politically endorsed by the Red Hand Commando, the Ulster Volunteer Force, the Ulster Defence Association. But ooh, Jeremy Corbyn once had a cup of tea with Gerry Adams."

Latest on LBC

Theresa May James O'Brien

James O’Brien Reacts With Disbelief To Theresa May’s “Ignorant” Speech
Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage Reveals His General Election Result Prediction

James O'Brien Jeremy Corbyn

James O'Brien Nails Why Voters Fled Theresa May For Jeremy Corbyn
Lord Sugar

Corbyn Voters Didn't Know What They Were Voting For: Lord Sugar

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien Snap Election

James O'Brien's Thought Provoking Take On Snap Election

James O'Brien Waving Hands

Furious Trump Fan Flounders When Asked To Name Just One Media "Lie"
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

James O'Brien Karen Call

Heartbreaking Call From "Scared" German Woman

James O'Brien screaming

The Leave Voter That Left James O'Brien Screaming In Frustration
Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Stop Saying The London Terrorist Attack Has Nothin

Maajid Nawaz: Stop Saying Violence Has Nothing To Do With Islam

4 days ago

Matt talking to camera

"Why Donald Trump Did What Barack Obama Failed To Do"

2 months ago

Police chief

Met Chief Heckled Over Police Cuts During Terror Press Conference

3 days ago