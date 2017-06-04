Now Discussing
Maajid Nawaz is Leading Britain's Conversation
4 June 2017, 12:30
Maajid Nawaz's Four-Point Plan To Defeat Islamist Terrorists
This is Maajid Nawaz's own four-point plan to defeat the terrorists.
03:15
This is Maajid Nawaz's own four-point plan to defeat the terrorists - and his reaction to Theresa May's.
In reaction to last night's London Bridge terror attack, anti-extremism activist Maajid Nawaz delivered his four-point plan to defeat Islamist terrorists.
London Bridge Attack: What You Need To Know