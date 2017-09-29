The Labour Party Is Institutionally Anti-Semitic, Fumes Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz labelled the Labour Party "institutionally anti-Semitic" following a series of controversial comments at the Labour Party Conference.

The Labour Friends of Palestine wrote on Twitter that the "two-state solution will end the occupation – our solution will be the final solution" - a reference to a Nazi code name for the plan to murder all Jews during World War Two.

That followed controversy at their Conference, where one speaker saying they should have a debate on whether the Holocaust actually happened, while another compared supporters of Israel to Nazis.

These left Maajid fuming and, on the back of a 45% rise in anti-Semitic attacks in Britain, he said that the Labour Party has a problem with anti-Semitism.

Maajid Nawaz didn't hold back with his comments on the Labour Party. Picture: PA / LBC

Speaking on his LBC show, he said: "Listen to this from a British Muslim who has been imprisoned in the war on terror, who has witnessed torture and who has had DNA taken, has been profiled at airports, let me tell you something.

"Yes, there are incidents of anti-Islam hate crime and they need to be dealt with seriously.

"But the biggest problem we face in the United Kingdom, when we look at hate crime, is the Jews are being picked on first.

"If you're wondering why I care so deeply about this, it's because if we don't draw a red line in the sand when it comes to anti-Semitism, Muslims will be next. Gays will be next. And everyone else who is deemed a minority. Poles and Romanians will be next. There is absolutely no room for this kind of hate speech.

"You [Labour] are meant to be the progressive party. You are meant to be the anti-racist party and if you can't even get the support of the British Muslim like me, who has been imprisoned in the war on terror, who is left-leaning, who should ideally be running for parliament under your ticket, if you can't even get the support of someone like me, something has gone dreadfully wrong within your Labour Party.

"The Labour Party now has become institutionally anti-Semitic. There are no other words to describe it."