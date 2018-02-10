Muslim Caller Criticises The Foreign Office For Inviting Employees To Wear The Headscarf

She told Maajid that she would have "preferred to die rather than live under the thumb of every male in my family."

The Foreign Office is engrossed in a controversy after it invited staff to try on headscarves to experience what it is like to be Muslim woman for the day.

Maajid was disgusted that the Foreign Office had taken such a move, especially when women in the Middle East where getting arrested for removing their headscarves in public.

He took a phone call from a Muslim woman who said she was disgusted that the Foreign Office had made the move.

Maajid Nawaz on LBC. Picture: LBC

Ahlam in Kensington said that she was "disappointed at what she was seeing in this country." She reminded Maajid that the "hijab is a choice after a certain age, and it hasn't been proven anywhere that it is compulsory."

She said that as a woman the hijaab saddened her. Ahlam continued that she didn't want her "granddaughter to go through what I had to go through."

Maajid asked Ahlam to explain the struggles she had gone through. She said that she "had to fight to become the woman I am today." She continued, "I had to go through continuous hunger strikes" in order to stop being forced to wear her headscarf.

She warned that the headscarf was "a barrier for society" which meant that some Muslims would "never integrate."