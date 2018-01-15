Decision To Release Worboys Is An Insult To His Victims, Says Zac Goldsmith

15 January 2018, 10:21

Zac Goldsmith said it would be shameful if the government did not have a judicial review on the decision to release black cab rapist John Worboys.

The serial sex attacker was cleared for release by the parole board, after just nine years in jail.

New Justice Secretary David Gauke revealed this weekend that he would be doing everything he can to keep the rapist in jail.

Conservative MP Zac Goldsmith is representing a number of constituents who were attacked by Worboys and he told Nick Ferrari the parole board's ruling had a number of inaccuracies.

Zac Goldsmith wants urgent action on John Worboys
Zac Goldsmith wants urgent action on John Worboys. Picture: PA / LBC

He said: "It is a shocking decision. It's almost impossible to understand the decision and it's impossible to defend it.

"Worboys is likely to be one of the most, if not the most prolific sex attacker this country has ever known and this pitifully short sentence which he has served, it is an insult to the people whose lives he destroyed.

More to follow...

