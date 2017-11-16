I Hope To Have Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe Home By Christmas, Husband Tells LBC

16 November 2017, 13:43

The husband of a woman being held in an Iranian prison has told LBC he hopes to have her home by Christmas.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was jailed in April 2016 while on a family holiday following allegation she was “plotting to topple the regime”.

The case intensified earlier this month when Boris Johnson claimed the 39-year-old mother had been teaching journalism - something her family say is incorrect.

Campaigners claim the comments could lead to her prison sentence increased.

The Foreign Secretary has since apologised and met with Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband, Richard on Wednesday.

Richard Ratcliffe
Richard Ratcliffe met with Boris Johnson on Wednesday. Picture: LBC

Speaking to Nick Ferrari on Thursday he described yesterday’s talks as “positive”.

“He talked about going to Iran which is something I’ve been asked for,” Mr Ratcliffe said.

“He’s planning on going this year, he didn’t give an exact date but he said he’s keen to take me.

Nick asked if a timeline had been put in place for Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s release.

Mr Ratcliffe responded: “I’m hoping for Christmas.

“[Boris Johnson] was quite sensibly cautious he didn’t say ‘I’ll have your wife home by Christmas’ he just guaranteed he’d do his best.”

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Peter Tatchell has campaigned against President Mugabe

Peter Tatchell's Hilarious Story Of The First Time He Met Robert Mugabe

2 hours ago

Mugabe

A Zimbabwean Passionately Sums Up Why Robert Mugabe Must Go In 60 Seconds

21 hours ago

Sarah Wollaston was one of 15 Tories named as a "Brexit mutineer" on Wednesday.

Tory MP Accuses Party Whips Of Deliberately Leaking Telegraph's “Brexit Mutineers” Story

23 hours ago