Lord Tebbit On Martin McGuinness's Death: The World Is A Sweeter Place Today

21 March 2017, 08:26

Lord Tebbit Brands Martin McGuinness 'A Coward Who Posed As A Man Of Peace'

Lord Tebbit tells LBC "the world is a sweeter place today" following the death of Martin McGuinness.

02:26

Lord Tebbit branded Martin McGuinness a "coward", who posed as a man of peace once he knew the IRA was beaten.

Lord Tebbit was a survivor of the Brighton bombing, in which five people were killed and 34 were injured, including his wife Margaret, who received life-altering injuries.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, he admitted he was pleased to see the back of the former IRA Commander-turned-politician.

More to follow...

