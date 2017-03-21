Lord Tebbit On Martin McGuinness's Death: The World Is A Sweeter Place Today

Now Discussing
Nick Ferrari At Breakfast is Leading Britain's Conversation.
21 March 2017, 08:26
Lord Tebbit Brands Martin McGuinness 'A Coward Who Posed As A Man Of Peace'
Lord Tebbit tells LBC "the world is a sweeter place today" following the death of Martin McGuinness.
02:26
Lord Tebbit branded Martin McGuinness a "coward", who posed as a man of peace once he knew the IRA was beaten.
Lord Tebbit was a survivor of the Brighton bombing, in which five people were killed and 34 were injured, including his wife Margaret, who received life-altering injuries.
Speaking to Nick Ferrari, he admitted he was pleased to see the back of the former IRA Commander-turned-politician.
More to follow...