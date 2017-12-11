Nick Ferrari Tells Unofficial Grenfell Inquiry: You're Making Things Worse For Survivors

The parallel inquiry into the Grenfell Tower disaster is making things worse for the residents, Nick Ferrari told the organisers.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission is launching its own inquiry into the tragedy, examining whether the council failed in their duties to protect life and provide safe housing.

Nick spoke to David Isaac, the chairman of the committee, and insisted that his unofficial review is just going to confuse things.

