Nick Ferrari's ABC: Tory MP On Why New Cyber-Bullying Guidelines Are Vital

9 January 2018, 09:50

Conservative MP Alex Chalk gave his backing to Nick Ferrari's ABC as he told him he cyber-bullying has had an effect on youngsters' mental health.

Yesterday, Nick launched his ABC: Anti-Bullying Charter. The government's anti-bullying guidelines haven't been updated for a generation and make no reference to cyber-bullying at all.

He wants your help to write a new set of guidelines for schools to adopt that better serve the needs of young people today.

Mr Chalk, the MP for Cheltenham, told Nick that he set up an inquiry into the impact of social media bullying on children after speaking to children at his local schools.

Alex Chalk gave his backing to Nick Ferrari's ABC Campaign
Alex Chalk gave his backing to Nick Ferrari's ABC Campaign. Picture: LBC

