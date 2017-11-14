The Russian Caller Who Refuses To Believe Putin Is Meddling In The UK & US

14 November 2017, 09:38

This Russian caller refused to believe that Russia are spreading propaganda in other countries - despite both Theresa May AND Twitter saying they are.

Anna labelled the Prime Minister "bonkers" and insisted that she doesn't believe a word that she says.

She said: "Anyone, anywhere in the world can open a social media account. Anybody with half a brain can do it. So why has she talked about it now?"

When Nick mentioned the case of @SouthLoneStar, a Russian bot, which posted anti-Islam pictures in the aftermath of the Westminster terror attack, Anna interrupted, saying: "The Daily Mail does a perfectly good job of stirring up division in the UK society.

Nick Ferrari enjoyed his conversation with Anna
Nick Ferrari enjoyed his conversation with Anna. Picture: LBC

"They don't need a fake one-off Twitter account doing that."

Nick asked her if she was happy that these Kremlin-backed accounts were spreading misinformation and fake news, but again, Anna hit back.

"How do you know they Kremlin-backed?" she asked. Even when Nick explained, she simply wouldn't believe him.

What followed next was extremely entertaining. Watch the clip in full at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Ian Collins said the Iranian regime was the problem, not Boris Johnson

Ian Collins: The Problem Is The Iranian Regime, Not Boris Johnson

4 hours ago

Lauren Trent

Arthur Collins Acid Attack Victim: “Skin Was Coming Off In My Hand”

18 hours ago

Darren McGarvey speaks to Ian Collins

Darren McGarvey: Inequality Creates Opportunities For Politicians Like Farage And Sturgeon

1 day ago