Would Londoners Help Child Left Alone In Covent Garden? Nick Ferrari's Social Experiment

13 September 2017, 06:58

Nick Ferrari wanted to see if Londoners would stop to help a young child left alone in central London - and the result of LBC's social experiment will shock you.

We asked a child actor stood alone right outside Covent Garden for 20 minutes - with her parents and protection officer sitting close by for security reasons.

So how long would it take for someone to stop to check if she was OK?

LBC asked Ruby to look like she was alone to see if anyone would help
LBC asked Ruby to look like she was alone to see if anyone would help. Picture: LBC

The staggering answer to that is 19 MINUTES.

Only two people stopped to help Ruby. One was a female Spanish tourist and the other was a security guard from Covent Garden, both of whom checked if she was ok.

In that time, 334 people walked past. Some looked, but only those two people stopped.

One mother with a pushchair even told Ruby that she was in her way, but did not ask whether she needed any help.

Thank you to Ruby and the Barbara Speake Stage School for their help in our experiment.

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien

Romanian Caller In “Penny Crashing Moment” Over Post-Brexit Residency
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
Kevin Maguire laid into people STILL hunting despite the ban

Kevin Maguire Lays Into 'Bloodthirsty' People Still Hunting On National Trust Land
Shelagh had little time for Tom's claim people "should stick to their own group"

Remarkable Moment Shelagh Receives Call From A White Nationalist

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Nick Hurd Iain Dale

Minister Insists Police Forces Can Afford To Fund Pay Increases Despite Concerns

13 hours ago

Bermuda Premier and Iain Dale

UK's Response To Hurricane Irma Is Criticised By Premier Of Bermuda

1 day ago

House of Commons

Explained: What Is A Three-Line Whip?

1 day ago