Christian Parents Suing School Over Boy In Dress Branded “Silly” By Ex-Ofsted Chief

Parents suing a Church of England primary school because it allowed a young pupil to wear a dress have been branded “silly” by the former head of Ofsted.

Sir Michael Wilshaw, who was chief inspector of schools up until 2016, said Christianity was all about showing people “tolerance and respect”.

It’s after parents withdrew their six-year-old from the unnamed school after a young male was allowed to attend class in a dress.

They now intend to educate him at home on the Isle of Wight along with his eight-year-old brother, according to reports.

Sir Michael joined Shelagh Fogarty to answer questions from LBC listeners and he didn’t hide his views on this particular subject.

“This parent is just being silly,” he said. “If a youngster is transgender and is recognised so to be so by his or her parents and they send that child to school in whatever dress they want - that’s nothing to do with other parents.

“That’s something that should be accepted, after all we’ve got transgender people in the country and in terms of equality we should recognise their right to dress how they want.”

He added: “Christianity is about loving your neighbour and about treating other people with tolerance and respect.”