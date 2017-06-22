"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

22 June 2017, 15:19

Shelagh was left shocked when this caller from Kensington says she would move out of her flats if the Grenfell Residents move in for free.

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I&squot;ll Move Out"

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

00:03:15

Yesterday, the government announced that some of the displaced Grenfell Residents would be re-housed in part of a luxury apartment block in High Street Kensington.

Donna said she works very hard to be able to pay for the service charge for her luxury block of flats in Kensington and she would be furious if other people lived there without paying.

She said if they were moved into her block, it would force her to move out.

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

She told Shelagh: "My service charge bill - and it's a low one this year - is £15,500. I would feel really resentful if someone got the same thing for free.

"I feel sorry for those people but my husband and I work very hard to be able to afford this.

"And for someone to get it for free, I would move."

Shelagh was left lost for words, simply saying to Donna: "It does sound harsh. You sound hard-hearted."

Latest on LBC

Theresa May David Lammy

David Lammy Urges PM To Dispel Grenfell Tower Cover-Up Suspicions

West London

The Nigel Farage Show

The Nigel Farage Show: Watch In FUll

Darren Adam in the LBC studio

This Woman Lost Everything In A House Fire, But What Happened Next Was Wonderful
Grenfell tower

Grenfell Tower Firefighter Describes Tragic Scene That Was “Just Like 9/11”

West London

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Shelagh Fogarty Burkini

Shelagh: French Police No Different To IS Morality Patrols

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller