Ex-Kids Company Volunteer Calls LBC To Confront Camila Batmanghelidjh

17 October 2017, 14:59

This is the moment a former Kids Company volunteer called LBC to confront the charity’s founder Camila Batmanghelidjh.

Rachel got in touch because she wanted to know why volunteers like her hadn’t heard from the charity since it collapsed amid allegations of misuse of government funds in August 2015.

Ms Batmanghelidjh joined Shelagh Fogarty for an in-depth conversation on Tuesday.

During the pair’s chat, Rachel got in touch to question the former Kids Company executive.

The caller said: "I wanted to ask why volunteers weren’t contacted when Kids Company ended?

“I’m sure so many of them would have wanted to have carried on doing their mentorships that they were doing.”

Watch Ms Batmanghelidjh's response in full above.

