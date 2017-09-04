Father Whose Son Was Driven To Suicide By Bullies Has An Important Message For Parents

4 September 2017, 14:55

Dave’s son took his own life at just 12 years old. In this candid interview with Shelagh Fogarty, he delivers some very important advice for parents of young children.

The caller, from Croydon, described his boy as an “absolute model” who had ambitions to become the next Jim Carrey.

However, in 2005, after a year of being “taunted” by five classmates, Dave’s son ended his life.

Exclusive research for LBC has found 16 per cent of schoolchildren who've been bullied have had suicidal thoughts.

More than half of the 11 to 16 year olds asked have suffered depression.

Dave phoned LBC to share some advice, which he said was vital for all parents to take notice of.

“As a parent, sit your child down of a night-time once a week and say ‘are you being bullied’,” he said.

“Ask them every week and then reverse it and say ‘are you a bully’, speak to your children, I didn’t do that because you don’t think of it.”

Latest on LBC

Will Young listens to Alex

A Caller Opens Up About Being Bullied By Their Teachers To James And Will Young
Kevin Maguire laid into people STILL hunting despite the ban

Kevin Maguire Lays Into 'Bloodthirsty' People Still Hunting On National Trust Land
Shelagh had little time for Tom's claim people "should stick to their own group"

Remarkable Moment Shelagh Receives Call From A White Nationalist
Al Gore, speaking to James O'Brien on LBC

Al Gore Slams BBC For "Engaging In Climate Change Denial"

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller