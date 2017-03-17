'Theresa May's Stance On Scottish Independence Is Hypocritical' Says Shelagh

'There Are Holes In May's Argument About Scottish Independence' Shelagh Fogarty says that Theresa May's stance on Scottish Independence is hypocritical. 01:48

"There are holes" in Theresa May's argument against a second Scottish Independence referendum, says Shelagh Fogarty.

Theresa May has said that "now is not the time" for a second Scottish Independence referendum.

The PM justified her stance, telling ITV News Scotland is already going through a huge change in terms of Brexit, and Scottish people needed a fuller picture before taking any decision on the future.

But Shelagh Fogarty thinks this is hypocritical, and highlighted the clear flaw in her argument on her Friday afternoon LBC show.