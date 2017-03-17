'Theresa May's Stance On Scottish Independence Is Hypocritical' Says Shelagh

Now Discussing
Andrew Castle is Leading Britain's Conversation.
17 March 2017, 14:20
'There Are Holes In May's Argument About Scottish Independence'
Shelagh Fogarty says that Theresa May's stance on Scottish Independence is hypocritical.
01:48
"There are holes" in Theresa May's argument against a second Scottish Independence referendum, says Shelagh Fogarty.
Theresa May has said that "now is not the time" for a second Scottish Independence referendum.
The PM justified her stance, telling ITV News Scotland is already going through a huge change in terms of Brexit, and Scottish people needed a fuller picture before taking any decision on the future.
But Shelagh Fogarty thinks this is hypocritical, and highlighted the clear flaw in her argument on her Friday afternoon LBC show.