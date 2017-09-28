Remarkable Call Reveals What Life Was Like Inside The Playboy Mansion

Richard visited the exclusive the Playboy Mansion on three occasions. During this remarkable call to LBC, he reveals what life was really like inside.

Hugh Hefner died in Los Angeles on Thursday night at the age of 91 years old. Richard described him as a “man of his time”.

The caller told Shelagh Fogarty he met the magazine founder after dating what is known as a “Bunny Mother”, or “somebody who made sure all the girls were properly attired”.

He was asked by the LBC presenter if he was ever offered paid for sex inside. “Absolutely not,” he responded.

“I heard you say before they were naked,” Richard continued.

"They were never naked. This was the 60s and 70s when the country was changing and he was probably at the forefront of that change.”

Hear the incredible interview in full above.