Remarkable Call Reveals What Life Was Like Inside The Playboy Mansion

28 September 2017, 16:21

Richard visited the exclusive the Playboy Mansion on three occasions. During this remarkable call to LBC, he reveals what life was really like inside.

Hugh Hefner died in Los Angeles on Thursday night at the age of 91 years old. Richard described him as a “man of his time”.

The caller told Shelagh Fogarty he met the magazine founder after dating what is known as a “Bunny Mother”, or “somebody who made sure all the girls were properly attired”.

He was asked by the LBC presenter if he was ever offered paid for sex inside. “Absolutely not,” he responded.

“I heard you say before they were naked,” Richard continued.

"They were never naked. This was the 60s and 70s when the country was changing and he was probably at the forefront of that change.”

Hear the incredible interview in full above.

Latest on LBC

Ian Dunt had to correct Daniel Hannan on one of his claims

Ian Dunt On Theresa May: Maybe She Just Isn’t That Smart

Nick Ferrari received this call from an angry RyanAir pilot

Furious Ryanair Pilot Calls LBC To Reveal All About Working Conditions
Archbishop Justin Welby live on LBC

Boy In A Dress Is "Not A Problem", Says Archbishop Of Canterbury
Hillsborough mum Margaret Aspinall met survivors from the Grenfell Tower

Hillsborough Hero Meets Grenfell Survivors To Give Advice On How To Get Justice

West London

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller