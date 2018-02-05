Shelagh Fogarty Repeatedly Asks Freemason What Goes On Inside Lodge

This Freemason called LBC to insist the organisation was not secretive, but when Shelagh Fogarty asked him what went on inside a lodge - he simply refused to answer.

Craig, an electrician, was repeatedly pressed to explain what masons got up to, but he told Shelagh “it’s all on Google”.

He was speaking after The Guardian reported that two Freemansons’ lodges set up for members of parliament and journalists are continuing to operate secretly at Westminster.

Picture: LBC

So, during an entertaining call, Shelagh attempted to get to the bottom of what really happens behind closed doors.

Craig explained that he was recruited at the age of 31 by an old coach from a rugby league club.

He insisted what went on was not a secret, but would not be drawn in revealing what happens at a meeting.

Shelagh tried a number of times to get to the detail, but after a lengthy to and fro, he remained persistent.

Watch the call in full above.