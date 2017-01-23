Shelagh Takes On Trump Fan Over President's "Lies"

23 January 2017, 15:29

Shelagh Fogarty up in arms

This caller is furious with the mainstream media for unfairly demonising Donald Trump, so Shelagh Fogarty reels off a series of provable lies he's told.

Lorraine called to say that President Trump had a good heart and really cared about people. She felt that it is incredibly unfair that the media are not giving him a chance.

Shelagh asked her if his lies were a concern for her and Lorraine said no.

That is when Shelagh reeled off a selection of things that the President had said this weekend which can be proved to be wrong.

Does that bother Lorraine? "Not at all, I don't care".

This clip is fascinating.

