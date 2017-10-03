Shelagh Tells Americans To Face Facts, More Assault Rifles Means More Mass Shootings

"That's a fact for you. Not an emotion."

Authorities in Las Vegas say they're still at a loss to know why a gunman opened fire on crowds, killing 59 people.

Hundreds more were injured when 64-year-old Stephen Paddock targeted a music festival just off the famous strip.

Shelagh Fogarty said the answer for an increase in mass shootings should be obvious - the increase in assault rifle numbers.

Shelagh railed against the proliferation of high-powered rifles in America. Picture: LBC

She said: "What facts do you want? It's a simple plain fact that if more people have assault rifles and super high power weaponry it is easier to kill a lot of people in one go.

"That's a fact for you. Not an emotion. That's a fact.

"We don't have that saturation of weaponry in the United Kingdom, that's a fact.

"I can give you as many facts as you like, and just because a lot of Americans want to have a gun and wouldn't dream of doing what happened in Vegas. Just because that is a fact doesn't mean the other facts go away."

