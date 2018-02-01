Should Art Gallery Have Removed This Naked Nymphs Painting?

John William Waterhouse’s Hylas and the Nymphs. Picture: Manchester Art Gallery

Manchester Art Gallery has removed a classic Waterhouse painting featuring pubescent, naked nymphs. Shelagh Fogarty wants to know if you think they are right.

John William Waterhouse’s Hylas and the Nymphs shows the young girls enticing a young man into the water.

The gallery has removed the painting, saying they wanted to start a conversation about how art is displayed in modern times.

In the space where the picture was, visitors can leave post-it notes saying whether they agree.

Shelagh wants to know what you think? Do you think we should censor classic art that we may consider offensive nowadays, or is it an item of our cultural history?