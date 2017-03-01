Stormzy Called Out LBC On His Album, So We Invited Him On

Stormzy called out LBC in a song on his new album over a caller linking him with knife crime. This is what happened when we invited him into the studio to discuss it.

Stormzy called out LBC in a song on his new album over a caller linking him with knife crime. This is what happened when we invited him into the studio to discuss it.

In October, a caller to Shelagh Fogarty said that grime artists like Stormzy, Skepta and Wiley are responsible for glorifying knife crime.

Stormzy heard about this, sending an angry tweet to Shelagh and then name-dropping LBC on his new song "First Things First", saying:
Alright, first things first, coulda put you in a hearse,
Man, I gave you boys a lifeline,
I was scrolling through my tweets, had Adele up on repeat,
And saw a madness on my timeline,
LBC's tryna' black ball me,
And tryna' blame your boy for knife crime,
I don't use a shank, I got money in the bank,
Man, I'd rather do a drive by.

Shelagh Fogarty invited Stormzy into the LBC studio to discuss it and about what it's like being a young black man growing up in South London.

