This Irate Anti-Child Syrian Refugee Caller Left LBC Listeners Stunned

This irate caller from Romford left LBC listeners stunned when he refused to accept there were children left displaced by the war in Syria.

In an explosive conversation with Shelagh Fogarty, James repeatedly shouted “show me the children” as he claimed refugees making their way to Britain were all “fighting-age men”.

He was speaking after it was revealed dozens of migrants are reaching Britain from northern France every week.

This comes despite official claims that the crisis ended with the evacuation of the Jungle camp in Calais a year ago.

James told LBC he was against letting any migrants in to the UK, and when Shelagh asked whether that included unaccompanied children - he did not believe they even existed.

The fuming caller raged: “When they do finally let them in and they get them on the coaches, they black all the windows out so we can’t see them - funny that isn’t it?

“They show the on the BBC, but the ones we see… the ones I see are fighting-age men.”

But, even when Shelagh shared countless stories she’d personally seen of young Syrian families coming to the UK after being rescued from refugee camps, the caller didn’t want to know.

“Can you hear my violin?” James retorted.

Watch the explosive call which sparked a huge reaction in full above.