Would You Be OK With Jihadi Beatles Being Killed? "Absolutely" Says Melanie Phillips

14 February 2018, 15:43

Melanie Phillips said she would have had no problem with the two British ISIS fighters being killed instead of captured.

Two British-born men who went to fight for ISIS in Syria - part of the so-called Jihadi Beatles - have been caught at the US want them to be tried in Britain.

Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson has refused, meaning they would either face justice in Syria or be sent to Guantanamo Bay.

Melanie Phillips was on fiery form on LBC
Melanie Phillips was on fiery form on LBC. Picture: LBC

Discussing the topic with Shelagh Fogarty, Times columnist Ms Phillips said: "They are engaged in war-like activity. There is no question of sending the police in to arrest them, it's ridiculous.

"We are bombing these people for good reason, because it's not possible to deal with them in any other way.

"If there are British people involved in that, they must take their fate as it is dealt."

Philippe Sands QC asked her: "If these two hadn't been caught, would you be ok with having them killed?"

Ms Phillips responded: "Absolutely."

Watch the full, dramatic debate in the video at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller