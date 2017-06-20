“You’re Really Aggravating Me!” Shelagh’s Very Feisty Row With Caller Who Won’t Listen

20 June 2017, 15:04

When Nathan called Shelagh Fogarty to complain about the media’s coverage of the Finsbury Park van attack things turned very heated.

Shelagh’s Very Feisty Row With Caller Who Won’t Listen

Shelagh’s Very Feisty Row With Caller Who Won’t Listen

00:04:23

Read more: Finsbury Park suspect 'thrown out pub for shouting about Islam'

The LBC caller was convinced there was a media conspiracy on the reporting of the incident - unhappy that the attack was not instantly referred to as a terror related.

But, when Shelagh tried to explain that the reason behind the media’s cautious language was for legal reasons, Nathan did not want to listen.

Shelagh Fogarty

“The fact that it was not classified immediately as a terror attack, that’s the point,” the LBC caller said as he refused to accept Shelagh’s response.

As the tit for tat row continued to bubble on, Shelagh finally had enough when the caller would not let her speak.

“Nathan, you’re really, really, really, really aggravating me,” she retorted.

Watch the pair’s fiery clash in the video above.

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien next to some flags

Brexit Supporter Voted To “Take Back Control” But Can’t Name James One EU Law
Nigel Farage in studio

The Nigel Farage Show: Watch It Here From 7pm

Darren Adam in the LBC studio

This Woman Lost Everything In A House Fire, But What Happened Next Was Wonderful
Grenfell tower

Grenfell Tower Firefighter Describes Tragic Scene That Was “Just Like 9/11”

West London

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Shelagh Fogarty Burkini

Shelagh: French Police No Different To IS Morality Patrols

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller