How Much Salt Water Is Too Much?

13 June 2017, 17:57

Could wave after wave of salt water leave you slowly drifting from hydration?

How much salt water do you need to drink before it becomes a problem?

Sean, Stone

Answer

Name: Hussain

Qualifications: Doctor

Answer: Salt water won’t do you any harm unless you drink it every day. The reason is because your hormone regulation and water retention will reset, so exceeding your daily allowance everyday will be bad for you.

