How Much Salt Water Is Too Much?

Clive Bull is Leading Britain's Conversation, including the Health Hour from 9pm
13 June 2017, 17:57
Could wave after wave of salt water leave you slowly drifting from hydration?
Mystery Hour Question
How much salt water do you need to drink before it becomes a problem?
Sean, Stone
Answer
Name: Hussain
Qualifications: Doctor
Answer: Salt water won’t do you any harm unless you drink it every day. The reason is because your hormone regulation and water retention will reset, so exceeding your daily allowance everyday will be bad for you.