The Moment Nick Tried To Catch Out Theresa May... And Failed

12 May 2017, 08:13

Nick Tries To Land A Blow On May... But PM Knows Her Numbers

01:10

This is the moment Nick Ferrari tried to catch out Theresa May by asking her the size of the UK Army... and the Prime Minister immediately knew the answer.

- Theresa May's Interview With Nick Ferrari In Full

On Defence Day, Nick asked the Mr May how many soldiers Britain has and she answered straight away.

Speaking on LBC's Leaders Live, the Prime Minister responded: "In the British Army, it's about 79,000 - 79,500."

A surprised Nick was left to say: "Well, ok. Slightly different to someone I spoke with a couple of weeks ago."

That was a reference to Nick's agonising interview with Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott who got her maths hopelessly wrong over Labour's police proposal, at one point claiming they would be paid £30 a year.

After LBC Leaders Live, Nick admitted he was impressed by the Prime Minister's mastery of the numbers, saying: "This woman does detail. This woman sleeps five hours a day, the rest of the time, she is working. This isn't a job for her, it's a passion, it's a belief, it's something that is in her very fabric.

Nick Ferrari's Reactions To Theresa May's Interview

01:45

"So she immediately knew the non-EU figures for the this year's migration. And she knew the numbers of soldiers in the British Army.

"Look, I felt I had to try and land a blow I thought that might be the one. It's quite a difficult number to know, but today was Army Day. It shows she mastered her brief. How did she do? Well, we'll know in four weeks' time."

Latest on LBC

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
James O'Brien why

James Explains Why People Support Labour Policies, But Not The Party
Nigel Farage Theresa May

Nigel Farage Gives His Verdict On Theresa May's LBC Interview
Nick Ferrari Angela Rayner

Shadow Education Secretary Can't Answer Simple Question On Labour Policy

Comments

Loading...

Political Parties

See more Political Parties

Conservatives

Conservatives

Labour

Labour

Liberal Democrats

Liberal Democrats

Ukip

Ukip

Politicians

Theresa May

Theresa May

Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson

Owen Smith

Owen Smith

Philip Hammond

Philip Hammond

Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Khan

Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage

Tim Farron

Tim Farron