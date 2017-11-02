Robert Peston Admits Brexit Voters Were "On The Right Side Of History"

In a frank and honest interview on LBC, Robert Peston says he now feels Brexit voters were on the “right side of history”.

ITV’s political editor joined Iain Dale on Thursday evening for a fascinating conversation ranging from Trump to Britain leaving the European Union.

Although Peston backed Remain, he said the 17.4 million Brexit votes in last year’s referendum was a “massive wake up call to everybody”.

He admitted he felt “ashamed” that himself and the people he’d surrounded himself with “were out of touch with millions of people”.

Peston added: “I basically take my hat off to [Brexit voters] because they have thrown all the cards up in the air, they don’t know yet how they’re going to land - but it was the right thing to do.”

Watch the fascinating conversation in full below.