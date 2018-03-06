James's Perfectly-Timed Call When Discussing Noisy Neighbours

6 March 2018, 13:24

James O'Brien thought this caller was exaggerating when she said how appalling the noise from her neighbours was. Then this happened.

Linda from Merstham called to describe her suffering while a young couple carry out an 18-month renovation of their house next door.

She complained that the noise was so loud that she had to go into the garden in order to make phone calls.

James was just about to insist that it really can't be that bad when the drilling started.

James was shocked by the sheer volume of the noise from the neighbours
James was shocked by the sheer volume of the noise from the neighbours. Picture: LBC

Screaming down the phone, Linda said: "That's what I'm living with every day. I've got to go in the garden to talk to you.

"This sounds like an awful thing to say, but I can understand how people lose it totally. I'm in the garden and you can still hear them.

"Hear them?" says James. "I feel like we're practically on top of them. That's just shocking."

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

James O'Brien Karen Call

Heartbreaking Call From "Scared" German Woman

James O'Brien screaming

The Leave Voter That Left James O'Brien Screaming In Frustration
Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz in the LBC studio

Stop Targeting Cyclists, They're The Victims, Says Maajid Nawaz

2 days ago

Matt Frei Brexit

Brexit: Tory MP Dominic Grieve Prepared To Vote Against His Government

10 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty

Ukiper Says Party Has Been Blocked By The Media… Shelagh’s Response Is Epic

21 hours ago