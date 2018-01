Do Babies Cry In The Womb?

Do babies cry in the womb?

Ben, Tunbridge.

Name: Taneese, Maidstone

Qualification: 6 months pregnant and looked it up.

Answer: Babies cry in the womb from around 28 weeks. This can sometimes be felt as vibrations by the mother. The crying makes no noise as there is no air in the womb but it is practice for after birth.