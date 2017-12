Does The Earth Follow The Sun?

Mystery Hour Question

Everything in the solar system revolves around the sun. Is it the case that the sun is moving and the earth is following it?

Aston, Ealing

Answer ** Definitive **

Name: James O'Brien

Qualification: Space geek

Answer: Yes, the sun and everything in our solar system is revolving around the middle of the Milky Way Galaxy.