What Are Growing Pains?

Are growing pains the actual pains of you growing?

Question:

James, North Tuddenham

Answer:

Name: Steve, Long Welford

Qualification: Physiotherapist

Answer: Yes, there are certain conditions that are specific to our growth period in our lives. Such as Osgood-Schlatter Disease, where tendons pull on the bones of the shin. The bones grow about 6 months quicker than the muscles attached to them. There are other parts of the body that have the same phenomenon, such as in the heel where you get Sever’s Disease. Generally, when they’re not quite as specific as that, they tend to be more to do with wear-and-tear and muscle imbalance.

JOB: I dodged playing rugby for three years by saying I had Osgood-Schlatter disease at school.