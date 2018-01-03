When Does A Fear Become A Phobia?

3 January 2018, 16:03

Black Spider on orange background
Picture: N/A

Is there a minimum number of people who fear something for it to be classified as a phobia?

Question:

How many people have to be afraid of something for it to be considered a phobia?

Phoenix, Brixton

Answer:

Name: James O’Brien

Answer: Surely all it takes is one person to be afraid of something for it to be an actual phobia. But as for an actual term that describes a groups of people, it’s going to be a bit more than one. But there is no way there is an actual number attached to it. If I had a fear of Shelagh Fogarty then I would have Foga-phobia.

Mystery Hour Podcast

