Where Are Dental Records Stored?

When the police are trying to find the identity of victims who have no facial records or fingerprints, they often resort to dental records. How do they find the victims dental records? Andy, Plymouth

Name: Yasser, Manchester

Qualification: Is a dentist who has had to identify one of his patients in the past

Answer: You can confirm an identity you already suspect from someone’s dental records. But you do need to have an idea of who the dead person is to begin with. So you can’t actually identify an unknown body by their teeth.