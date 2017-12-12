Where Are Dental Records Stored?

Now Discussing
12 December 2017, 15:57
Mystery Hour Question
When the police are trying to find the identity of victims who have no facial records or fingerprints, they often resort to dental records. How do they find the victims dental records? Andy, Plymouth
Response:
Name: Yasser, Manchester
Qualification: Is a dentist who has had to identify one of his patients in the past
Answer: You can confirm an identity you already suspect from someone’s dental records. But you do need to have an idea of who the dead person is to begin with. So you can’t actually identify an unknown body by their teeth.