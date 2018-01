Why Are Cucumbers Wrapped In Plastic?

Mystery Hour Question

Name: Danny, Ashford

Question: Why are cucumbers wrapped in plastic?

*Answer*

Name: Tony, Edinburgh

Qualification: Ex Fruit and Vegetable Manager at a major retailer

Answer: It is unnecessary. If anything the cellophane contributes to the over wateriness and bitter tastes the cucumber ends up with if it sweats.