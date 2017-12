Why Do Dogs Roll In Fox Poo?

Mystery Hour Question

My cocker spaniel only rolls in fox poo. Why is this the case?

Steve, Hornchurch

Name: Michael, Taunton

Qualification: Trained dog behaviourist

Answer: It’s particularly common among working dogs which are used to flush out game. They do it to mask the scent of canine in order to fool potential prey.

