Where Do Deleted Files Go?

12 December 2017, 16:03
Mystery Hour Question
When you delete a file from your computer or laptop, and then empty the bin, where does that information actually go? Martin, Eastbourne
Response:
Name: Graham, East Grinstead
Qualification: 30 years of working in IT
Answer: When a computer system creates a file, it accesses the index file which maps it onto the disk or hard-drive. The index file keeps the information about where all the parts of the file are. When you delete a file, you delete the index file and so the computer cannot find the file. Parts of the file are still on the disk/hard-drive, but the computer is not able to find those parts.