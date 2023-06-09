Dean Dunham asks ABTA - the Travel Association what LBC listeners want to know

Dean Dunham asks ABTA - the Travel Association what LBC listeners want to know

By Dean Dunham

In Dean Dunham’s ‘Ask’ series, he asks key individuals and organisations (such as regulators, consumer organisations, ombudsmen, alternative dispute resolution providers, energy providers, online marketplaces and other retailers) the burning questions LBC listeners are asking.

ASK ABTA

With the busy summer holiday period fast approaching it is vitally important for consumers to know their ‘holiday’ rights.

This week I ‘Ask ABTA’ (the Association of British Travel Agents) all the key questions LBC listeners have been asking and need to know. Simon Tipton, the spokesperson for ABTA joined me for what was a very informative interview.

We spoke about why consumers are best advised to book a ‘packaged’ holiday with a provider that is an ABTA member.

The interview highlighted the rights consumers have when something goes wrong with their holiday (for example if your hotel is nothing like you were shown in the brochure or if your holiday is ruined for any other reason).

Simon explained the steps consumers must take when they need to complain about a holiday. He also explained the last step of the complaint process which is to take the holiday provider to arbitration, a scheme operated by an independent third party on behalf of ABTA.

A must-listen for anyone thinking of booking a holiday and in particular those who have suffered a holiday disaster.