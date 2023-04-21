Dean Dunham asks the Solar Panel Expert what LBC listeners want to know

By Dean Dunham

In Dean Dunham’s ‘Ask’ series, he asks key individuals and organisations (such as regulators, consumer organisations, ombudsmen, alternative dispute resolution providers, energy providers, online marketplaces and other retailers) the burning questions LBC listeners are asking.

This week I ‘Ask The Solar Panel Expert all the key questions LBC listeners have been asking and need to know. John Pearson, of Solar Panel provider Solar Service joined me to provide answers to your questions.

With energy bills continuing to spiral out of control consumers are now looking at how they can reduce their bills. In this respect, the question many are asking is “Will my energy bills be reduced if I install solar panels?” and if they will “how much will I save?” I asked these key questions and all the other questions listeners have been asking, including questions relating to:

The cost of solar panel installations

Planning permission

Maintenance and ongoing costs

Rental of roof space

We also discussed what you should look out for and what you should ask when choosing a solar panel installer.

To hear the answers to these questions and more watch the interview in the video at the top of the page.