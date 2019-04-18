WATCH: We Surprised Global's Make Some Noise Charities With Extra Cash

Shelagh Fogarty presented Richmond Carers Centre with a cheque worth £98,000. Picture: Global

From loud outfits and noisy events, to extreme challenges conquered and supported, last October you helped us raise £4.2 million for Global’s Make Some Noise.

It’s thanks to your amazing efforts and generous donations, that Global’s Make Some Noise has been able to give game-changing grants to 31 small charities across the UK.

LBC’s Shelagh Fogarty was able to surprise one of those charities, Richmond Carers Centre, with a cheque for £98,000 - which is more than the amount they were expecting.

The charity provides help and support to young people caring for a loved one with a physical disability, learning difficulty, mental health issue or illness.

Richmond Carers Centre supports 400 five to 18-year olds by organising breaks and activities, as well as providing support groups and a mentoring scheme in local primary and secondary schools.

Now, your donations will fund the project for two years instead of one.

From Liverpool to London, and Glasgow through to Southampton, Global’s Make Some Noise will be helping almost 17,000 children and young people living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity over the next two years.

The national charity is doing this by funding nearly 18,000 hours of support for children and young people living with disabilities, including over 5,500 hours of specialist support for children with autism.

The grants given will provide 6,500 hours of vital support for children, young people and their families experiencing cancer, more than 2,000 counselling and therapy sessions for children and young people affected by mental health, and over 6,000 hours of much-needed help for young carers, and so much more.

Make Some Noise is also funding 57 roles across the charities. This includes two Clinical Psychologists for children with brain tumours and their families, two case workers specialising in domestic abuse, as well as a Bereavement Support Practitioner for children who have lost a close family member

This couldn’t happen without you!

To date, you’ve helped us to support 224 small charities, improving the lives of over 73,000 children and young people and thousands more families.

THANK YOU!