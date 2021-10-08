LBC hears from 2wish on Global’s Make Some Noise Day

On Global’s Make Some Noise Day, Tom Swarbrick has spoken to 2wish founder Rhian Mannings.

Global’s Make Some Noise improves the lives of disadvantaged people in our communities by working with small charities across the UK. We believe everyone deserves to feel safe, feel well, feel included and feel prepared.

That’s why we work across four key areas: providing shelter and safety, supporting physical and mental health, preventing isolation and improving life skills.

This year alone, we’re supporting crucial services at 100 small charities, including food banks, mental health and domestic violence helplines, carer support, community projects and employment programmes.

2wish, which runs throughout Wales, provides bereavement support for families, individuals and professionals affected by the sudden and unexpected death of a child or young adult aged 25 or under.

It was founded by Rhian Mannings after losing her one-year-old son to pneumonia and, five days later, losing her husband Paul when he took his own life.

The charity was established to ensure that no one who lost a child or young person had to go through their journey alone and unsupported.

2wish supports those bereaved through a range of services including Memory Boxes, Immediate Support, Counselling, Complementary Therapy, Focus Support Groups, monthly events and residential weekends.

"Everyone grieves differently, but there are definitely common things that you will go through immediately after you lose your child, especially under sudden circumstances," Rhian told to Tom, having experienced the lack of support first hand.

2wish provides immediate help for the families it supports but is also there for people in the long-term.

"It's a life-long journey and relationship and they know they can come to us at any time," Rhian said.

