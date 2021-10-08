LBC hears from black-led youth charity on Global’s Make Some Noise Day

By Tim Dodd

On Global’s Make Some Noise Day, Nick Ferrari spoke to Big Kid Foundation who support young people at risk of social exclusion and violence.

Global’s Make Some Noise improves the lives of disadvantaged people in our communities by working with small charities across the UK. We believe everyone deserves to feel safe, feel well, feel included and feel prepared.

That’s why we work across four key areas: providing shelter and safety, supporting physical and mental health, preventing isolation and improving life skills.

This year alone, we’re supporting crucial services at 100 small charities, including food banks, mental health and domestic violence helplines, carer support, community projects and employment programmes.

The Big Kid Foundation is a black-led charity, aiming to equip young people at risk of social exclusion and youth violence to take control of their lives, find, develop and act on their own potential.

Through community engagement, mentoring and leadership programmes, they offer young people opportunities to develop leadership skills and a vital sense of belonging.

Nick Ferrari asked 14-year-old Kiana Panah, who is supported by the charity: "What do you get from it? How does it help you?"

"I was suffering with mental health a little bit. It wasn't really a great time for me two years ago," she replied.

"When I started out, I didn't really have anyone to talk to, but as soon as I became involved with the youth club and the people that attend there as well, I felt at home.

"I've been going ever since and anytime I do need anyone to talk to, there is always that [network]."

Co-Founder Helen Marasha told LBC what donations would mean to the charity: "What your money will do is enable us to [take our] in-house councillor [from] part-time to full-time so that she can help more young people. It'll broaden our reach, it'll deepen our impact."

£5 could provide 15 minutes of telephone support for a parent of a child with a life-threatening condition who is experiencing a crisis.

could provide 15 minutes of telephone support for a parent of a child with a life-threatening condition who is experiencing a crisis. £10 could provide training to 9 new telephone befrienders so they can support isolated people living with sight loss.

could provide training to 9 new telephone befrienders so they can support isolated people living with sight loss. £15 could provide an hour of counselling to support a young carer’s mental health.

could provide an hour of counselling to support a young carer’s mental health. £30 could help build a young person’s confidence and life skills through friendship with a mentor.

could help build a young person’s confidence and life skills through friendship with a mentor. £60 could mean a support worker can visit five families to provide practical care for children with special educational needs and disabilities.

