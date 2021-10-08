LBC hears from MYTIME Young Carers on Global’s Make Some Noise Day

By Sam Sholli

On Global’s Make Some Noise Day, Shelagh Fogarty has spoken to people who have been supported by the MYTIME Young Carers charity as well as its CEO.

Global’s Make Some Noise improves the lives of disadvantaged people in our communities by working with small charities across the UK. We believe everyone deserves to feel safe, feel well, feel included and feel prepared.

That’s why we work across four key areas: providing shelter and safety, supporting physical and mental health, preventing isolation and improving life skills.

This year alone, we’re supporting crucial services at 100 small charities, including food banks, mental health and domestic violence helplines, carer support, community projects and employment programmes.

The mission of MYTIME Young Carers is to provide young carers with support, friendship and opportunities.

The charity runs social activities for young carers to give them a break from their caring role.

MYTIME Young Carers also provides training for school staff and delivers an employability programme. Through the employability programme, the charity works with young carers aged 16-25 to support them into further education, training and employment.

Shelagh not only spoke with MYTIME Young Carers CEO Krista Sharp and Fundraising Director Penny Day, but also with young carers who have been supported by the charity.

Shelagh has spoken to Lily Childs, who is 17-years-old and cares for her mum and has completed MYTIME's employability programme.

The LBC host has also spoken to Faith Payne, who is 17-years-old and cares for her dad and has been supported at school through the charity’s training of education staff programme.

Faith has also done First Aid courses with the charity and completed its employability programme.

Shelagh has also spoken to 17-year-old Bradley Miller who cares for his mum and has completed the charity's employability programme.

She has also heard from 21-year-old Kierney Frampton, who cares for her sister and has also completed the MYTIME Young Carers employability programme.