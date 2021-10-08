LBC hears from the Cirencester Opportunity Group on Global’s Make Some Noise Day

By Sam Sholli

On Global’s Make Some Noise Day, James O'Brien has spoken to Cirencester Opportunity Group's charity fundraiser Steph Smyth.

Global’s Make Some Noise improves the lives of disadvantaged people in our communities by working with small charities across the UK. We believe everyone deserves to feel safe, feel well, feel included and feel prepared.

That’s why we work across four key areas: providing shelter and safety, supporting physical and mental health, preventing isolation and improving life skills.

This year alone, we’re supporting crucial services at 100 small charities, including food banks, mental health and domestic violence helplines, carer support, community projects and employment programmes.

Cirencester Opportunity Group (COG), which was founded in 1973, is an independent charity which provides integrated education for preschool children and support for their families.

Speaking to COG charity fundraiser Steph Smyth, James asked: "Can you give us a quick idea of just how much difference my listeners' donations will make to the families that the Cirencester Opportunity Group helps?"

She responded: "It would help so much, because the families that we support really have lots of different challenges that we support them with. And the children that we support, our aim is to help them to have the best possible start in life."

She went on to say that LBC listeners' donations will "make a huge difference" as the charity wants to expand its services so it can "reach even more children and more families" to "make a difference as early as possible".

£5 could provide 15 minutes of telephone support for a parent of a child with a life-threatening condition who is experiencing a crisis.

£10 could provide training to 9 new telephone befrienders so they can support isolated people living with sight loss.

£15 could provide an hour of counselling to support a young carer's mental health.

£30 could help build a young person's confidence and life skills through friendship with a mentor.

£60 could mean a support worker can visit five families to provide practical care for children with special educational needs and disabilities.

